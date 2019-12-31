Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Thousands of protesters attack U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

CBS News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Several thousand try to storm the embassy, demanding their government kick out American forces as anger mounts after airstrikes on Iran-linked militias.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch live: Iraqi protesters surround US Embassy in Baghdad

Watch live: Iraqi protesters surround US Embassy in Baghdad 00:28

 Watch live: Iraqi protesters surround US Embassy in Baghdad

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege [Video]Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege

Thousands of protesters laid siege to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, furious over American air strikes that targeted an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia unit. The Iraqi government has condemned the air..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:04Published

U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes [Video]U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of protesters and militia fighters outside the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iraq protesters try to storm US embassy in Baghdad

The US ambassador to Iraq has been evacuated from the US embassy in Baghdad after pro-government protesters gathered outside to condemn American air stikes. The...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Al JazeeraNYTimes.comReutersIndependentWorldNewsBBC News

U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaIndependentCBS NewsBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ungubunugu1274

No one RT @Otpor17: Chanting "Death to America," thousands of protesters attack U.S. embassy in Baghdad, breaking into the heavily guarded compoun… 39 seconds ago

IsraelKerry

kerry Friends Of Israel 🇮🇪🇮🇱 👁‍🗨 RT @ErezNeumark: #BREAKING :Thousands of angry protesters attack the US embassy in Baghdad over the US retaliation on Iraqi soil against #K… 49 seconds ago

PaulTyredagh81

Paul Patrick RT @disruptivesigna: Thousands of Iraqi protesters attack U.S. embassy in Baghdad Green Zone @TLAVagabond https://t.co/aOE7CU3iou 1 minute ago

Otpor17

Julie Don't Mess With Me Laumann Chanting "Death to America," thousands of protesters attack U.S. embassy in Baghdad, breaking into the heavily guar… https://t.co/Bkigg1Uu9a 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.