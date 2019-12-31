Global  

Baghdad embassy attack: Iraqi protesters break down gate and storm US facility as gunshots ring out

Independent Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Iraqi protesters have broken down the US embassy gate door and stormed inside the compound as gunshots, sirens ring out.
News video: Watch live: Iraqi protesters surround US Embassy in Baghdad

Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege [Video]Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege

Thousands of protesters laid siege to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, furious over American air strikes that targeted an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia unit. The Iraqi government has condemned the air..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published

President Donald Trump Blames Iran For U.S. Embassy Breach [Video]President Donald Trump Blames Iran For U.S. Embassy Breach

President Donald Trump is putting the blame on Iran after Iraqi Shiite militiamen and protesters broke into the U.S. Embassy over deadly U.S. airstrikes in Iraq.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of...
Reuters Also reported by •HinduAl JazeeraSeattle TimesReuters India

Iraqi protesters storm US embassy compound in Baghdad

The US ambassador to Iraq has been evacuated from the US embassy in Baghdad after pro-government protesters gathered outside to condemn American air stikes. The...
Deutsche Welle


