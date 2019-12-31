Global  

Iraqi supporters of Iran-backed militia attack U.S. Embassy

CTV News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters have broken into the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad after smashing a door and storming inside, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire.
News video: Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad

Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad 01:03

 Dozens of angry Iraqi Shia militia supporters have broken into the US Embassy compound in Baghdad after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and gunfire. The mourners held funerals for the killed in a Baghdad neighborhood, after which they marched on to the...

Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege [Video]Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege

Thousands of protesters laid siege to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, furious over American air strikes that targeted an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia unit. The Iraqi government has condemned the air..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:04Published


Iraqi supporters of Iran-backed militia attack US Embassy

Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters broke into the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad. The attack followed deadly U.S. airstrikes Sunday.
Angry Iraqis try to break into U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after airstrikes

The U.S. military carried out the strikes on Sunday against the Kataeb Hezbollah militia, calling it retaliation for last week’s killing of an American...
