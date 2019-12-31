Iraqi supporters of Iran-backed militia attack U.S. Embassy
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters have broken into the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad after smashing a door and storming inside, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire.
