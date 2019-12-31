Iraqi supporters of Iran-backed militia attack U.S. Embassy

Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters broke into the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad. The attack followed deadly U.S. airstrikes Sunday.

Angry Iraqis try to break into U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after airstrikes The U.S. military carried out the strikes on Sunday against the Kataeb Hezbollah militia, calling it retaliation for last week’s killing of an American...

Hindu 5 hours ago



