Putin and Zelenskiy agree to work on new prisoner swap

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy have agreed to begin work immediately on a new prisoner swap, Ukraine's presidential office said.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Ukraine swaps prisoners with pro-Russian separatists

Ukraine swaps prisoners with pro-Russian separatists 00:56

 Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists carried out an all-for-all prisoner swap on Sunday, as hopes rise for a peaceful resolution to years of conflict. David Doyle reports.

Ukraine, pro-Russia separatists complete prisoner swap [Video]Ukraine, pro-Russia separatists complete prisoner swap

Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists finish controversial exchange of 200 prisoners.

Recent related news from verified sources

Russia, Ukraine mulling new prisoner swap: Kyiv

Ukrainian presidency says Kyiv and Moscow are working towards new prisoner exchange, days after swapping 200 captives.
Al Jazeera

Russian envoy says terms agreed for new prisoner swap with Ukraine: RIA

An international working group on the conflict in eastern Ukraine has agreed terms for a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, Boris Gryzlov, Russia's envoy...
Reuters


