News Brief: Hanukkah Stabbing, China Threat, Australian Wildfires

NPR Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Federal hate crime charges are filed against Hanukkah stabbing suspect. Justice Department says China poses a continuing danger to national security. And, Australians grapple with ongoing brush fires.
