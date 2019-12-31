Global  

Democrat Warren to mark anniversary of her presidential campaign with New Year's Eve speech

Reuters India Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Democratic U.S presidential contender Elizabeth Warren will deliver a New Year's Eve speech in her home state of Massachusetts on Tuesday to mark exactly one year since she entered the 2020 campaign.
News video: New Year's Eve events in SWFL

New Year's Eve events in SWFL 01:46

 Here's a look at all of the events happening in SWFL this New Year's Eve.

Recent related news from verified sources

Warren to ask Americans to 'imagine something better' in New Year's Eve speech

U.S presidential contender Elizabeth Warren will seek to bolster her flagging campaign in a New Year's Eve speech on Tuesday, as the race for the Democratic...
Reuters

Warren warns 'democracy hangs in the balance' in New Year's Eve speech

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren sought to reenergize her White House campaign in a New Year's Eve speech on Tuesday, warning that "democracy...
Reuters

