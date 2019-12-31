Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Protesters Gather Outside U.S. Embassy In Baghdad

NPR Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Kurdish journalist Hiwa Osman about protesters in the Iraqi capital demonstrating against U.S. airstrikes on bases in Iraq belonging to an Iranian-backed militia
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch live: Iraqi protesters surround US Embassy in Baghdad

Watch live: Iraqi protesters surround US Embassy in Baghdad 00:28

 Watch live: Iraqi protesters surround US Embassy in Baghdad

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes [Video]U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of protesters and militia fighters outside the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

Iraqis set up exhibition to keep memory of slain protesters alive [Video]Iraqis set up exhibition to keep memory of slain protesters alive

Iraqi protesters light candles and pray in front of personal belongings of those who were killed during the country&apos;s weeks-long protests at a makeshift exhibition in the heart of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iraq protesters attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad

Pro-government protesters have gathered outside the US embassy in Baghdad following American air stikes. The embassy is inside the high-security Green zone.
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Al JazeeraNYTimes.comReutersIndependentCBS News

U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaIndependent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.