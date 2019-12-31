Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

World rings in the new year amid wildfires, protests

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Millions of people began ringing in 2020 with fireworks, dancing and champagne on Wednesday, but Australia's celebrations were overshadowed by deadly wildfires while protests dampened the festive mood in Hong Kong and India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

2019: the year the climate crisis found its voice [Video]2019: the year the climate crisis found its voice

Inspired by a Swedish schoolgirl, millions took to the streets in 2019 - as the world suffered extreme weather and major powers continued to block the radical action scientists say is needed to steer..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:18Published

Was 2019 the year the world woke up to the environment crisis? [Video]Was 2019 the year the world woke up to the environment crisis?

After climate change strikes dominated the headlines, was 2019 the year the world woke up to the environment crisis? Millions of people took part in protests around the world, their actions ranging..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2019 in review: Protests, regime change and a world on fire

Call it the year of people power. It was hard to find a country in 2019 where people weren't massing to make their desires known; in some cases they even managed...
France 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.