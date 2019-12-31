Global  

Militia supporters attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad

FT.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Thousands protest over American air strikes against Iran-backed group
News video: Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad

Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad 01:03

 Dozens of angry Iraqi Shia militia supporters have broken into the US Embassy compound in Baghdad after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and gunfire. The mourners held funerals for the killed in a Baghdad neighborhood, after which they marched on to the...

Protesters storm US embassy compound in Baghdad [Video]Protesters storm US embassy compound in Baghdad

Public anger grows after US attacks on Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 fighters.

Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege [Video]Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege

Thousands of protesters laid siege to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, furious over American air strikes that targeted an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia unit. The Iraqi government has condemned the air..

Militia supporters storm US embassy in Baghdad

Thousands protest over American airstrikes against Iran-backed group
U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of...
