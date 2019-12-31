Israel's top court hears case on Netanyahu's eligibility to serve while indicted

Maggie D The court will announce its ruling on whether the case can proceed in January. Dutch court hears war crimes accusat… https://t.co/uULacN1wAh 10 hours ago

KTVN 2 News Israel's Supreme Court heard a petition on whether an indicted member of parliament can form a new government.… https://t.co/2LWUc4VDBV 22 hours ago

Roger Watson RT @crustycobs: Israel’s Supreme Court Hears Case on Netanyahu’s Political Future https://t.co/lJNNopN3HV via @PalestineChron Israel's Supr… 2 days ago

💀A.M.M.💀 (Whistleblower) 💀 RT @RichardHardigan: RT PalestineChron "The court is not expected to hand down an immediate ruling on Tuesday. https://t.co/kXWlBrS4MN via… 2 days ago

Richard Hardigan RT PalestineChron "The court is not expected to hand down an immediate ruling on Tuesday. https://t.co/kXWlBrS4MN… https://t.co/QXLnTUNuC4 2 days ago

Richard Hardigan RT PalestineChron "#Israel’s Supreme Court Hears Case on #Netanyahu’s Political Future https://t.co/Yhs7t03OwA via… https://t.co/37Kjx82Hhz 2 days ago

Palestine Chronicle The court is not expected to hand down an immediate ruling on Tuesday. https://t.co/EzLHcfNezD via @PalestineChron… https://t.co/7inZ6yaEJM 2 days ago