Israel's top court hears case on Netanyahu's eligibility to serve while indicted

CBC.ca Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Israel's Supreme Court began deliberations on Tuesday on whether an indicted parliament member can form a new government, hearing a petition that could potentially abruptly end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political career after March elections.
News video: Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset

Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset 00:45

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases. CNN reports Netanyahu faces indictment on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu submitted the request to the Knesset late Wednesday night, saying he plans on leading the...

Recent related news from verified sources

Israeli top court hears case on Netanyahu’s political future

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court convened Tuesday to hear a petition on whether an indicted member of parliament can form a new government, a key test...
Seattle Times

Israeli court declines to rule on Netanyahu's eligibility

Israeli court declines to rule on Netanyahu's eligibilityJERUSALEM — Israel's Supreme Court on Thursday declined to weigh in on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can return to his post now that he has been...
WorldNews


