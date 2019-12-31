Australia fires not enough to cancel Sydney's New Year's fireworks display

Sydney, Australia rang in 2020 with a world-renowned fireworks display. But the country is in the middle of an unprecedented wildfire crisis, and many say it's the wrong time for a celebration. Ian Lee reports.

