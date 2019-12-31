Global  

Australia fires not enough to cancel Sydney's New Year's fireworks display

CBS News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Sydney, Australia rang in 2020 with a world-renowned fireworks display. But the country is in the middle of an unprecedented wildfire crisis, and many say it's the wrong time for a celebration. Ian Lee reports.
News video: As bushfires rage, Sydney welcomes the New Year

As bushfires rage, Sydney welcomes the New Year 01:29

 Thousands gathered in Sydney harbor on Tuesday to watch Australia&apos;s famous New Year&apos;s fireworks, even as smoke from deadly wildfires turned skies in nearby coastal towns blood-red.

Wildfires trap Australians on beaches for New Years Eve [Video]Wildfires trap Australians on beaches for New Years Eve

Sydney held its lavish fireworks display on New Year's Eve, after, down the coast, thousands were left trapped on beaches by raging bushfires. David Doyle reports.

Happy New Year Australia! Sydney welcomes in 2020 with celebratory fireworks [Video]Happy New Year Australia! Sydney welcomes in 2020 with celebratory fireworks

More than a million people descended onto a hazy Sydney Harbour and surrounding areas to greet 2020 despite the ongoing wildfire crisis.View on euronews

Sydney New Year's fireworks to go ahead despite wildfires

Fire authorities warned that the fireworks could be canceled if catastrophic conditions are declared.
Khaleej Times

Australia rings in New Year with glittering fireworks at Sydney Harbour Bridge

Sydney [Australia], Dec 31 (ANI): Spectacular and glittering fireworks were on full display at the Harbour Bridge in Sydney as Australia rang in the New Year.
Sify


