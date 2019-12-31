Judge Tosses Lawsuit From Ex-Deputy National Security Adviser

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 24 minutes ago )

Watch VideoA federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit from Charles Kupperman. The former deputy national security adviser had been seeking a ruling on whether he was required to comply with a House subpoena to testify in the impeachment inquiry.Kupperman was present for the July 25 phone call when President Trump pressured


