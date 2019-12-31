Global  

Judge Tosses Lawsuit From Ex-Deputy National Security Adviser

Newsy Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Judge Tosses Lawsuit From Ex-Deputy National Security AdviserWatch VideoA federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit from Charles Kupperman. The former deputy national security adviser had been seeking a ruling on whether he was required to comply with a House subpoena to testify in the impeachment inquiry. 

Kupperman was present for the July 25 phone call when President Trump pressured...
News video: Judge Tosses Lawsuit From Ex-Deputy National Security Adviser

Judge Tosses Lawsuit From Ex-Deputy National Security Adviser 01:12

 Charles Kupperman wanted a judge to rule on whether he was required to comply with a House subpoena to testify in the impeachment inquiry.

