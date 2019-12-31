|
West Virginia Gov. Approves Firing All Cadets In Nazi Salute Photo
|
|
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Watch VideoWest Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed off on firing every correctional officer cadet who appeared to give a Nazi salute during a class photo.
In a statement, Justice said, "This act needed to result in real consequences — terminations and dismissals. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated on my watch in any...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this