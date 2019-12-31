Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

West Virginia Gov. Approves Firing All Cadets In Nazi Salute Photo

Newsy Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
West Virginia Gov. Approves Firing All Cadets In Nazi Salute PhotoWatch VideoWest Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed off on firing every correctional officer cadet who appeared to give a Nazi salute during a class photo.

In a statement, Justice said, "This act needed to result in real consequences — terminations and dismissals. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated on my watch in any...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: West Virginia Gov. Approves Firing All Cadets In Nazi Salute Photo

West Virginia Gov. Approves Firing All Cadets In Nazi Salute Photo 01:25

 West Virginia correctional cadets appear to be giving a Nazi salute in their class photograph. The photo was publicly released in early December.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

West Virginia Correctional Cadets Fired Over Nazi Salute Photo [Video]West Virginia Correctional Cadets Fired Over Nazi Salute Photo

A West Virginia corrections staff member, instructors, and an entire class of corrections cadets were fired over a photo that shows them giving the Nazi salute.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:42Published

3 Fired From West Virginia Agency After Apparent Nazi Salute Photo [Video]3 Fired From West Virginia Agency After Apparent Nazi Salute Photo

Three people have been fired after a photo surfaced of a West Virginia corrections officer trainee class giving what appears to be the Nazi salute.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

West Virginia correctional cadets fired for Nazi salute photo

West Virginia correctional cadets fired for Nazi salute photoJustice released a statement Monday, calling the incident "completely unacceptable." A summary of the investigation into the photo was released along with...
Jerusalem Post

West Virginia Governor Approves Firing All Cadets Who Posed In Nazi-Like Salute Photo

"As I said from the beginning, I condemn the photo of Basic Training Class 18 in the strongest possible terms," Gov. Jim Justice said, "This act needed to result...
NPR


Tweets about this

ShidoKnowles

Shido Knowles RT @NPR: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has approved firing all of the correctional officer cadets who participated in an apparent Nazi sal… 8 seconds ago

Lapidostrous

ena louis RT @lloyd4man: West Virginia governor approves firing of all employees involved in apparent Nazi salute photo #Topbuzz https://t.co/20NaCQb… 2 minutes ago

bordeauxfan1

Dave Harrison RT @danzu72: Being unemployed hits a little different right before the new year. Good luck, Nazi's. #whenkeepingitrealgoeswrong https://t.… 3 minutes ago

motext

M/Orrin RT @MorningEdition: All of the correctional officer cadets who participated in an apparent Nazi salute during a class photo will be fired,… 3 minutes ago

dani_npe

Dani Robbins West Virginia Governor Approves Firing All Cadets Who Posed In Nazi-Like Salute Photo https://t.co/4MCtHrAxlD 3 minutes ago

estepjill

Hawkeye Jill RT @NPR: Gov. Jim Justice approved firing all the correctional cadets who participated in an apparent Nazi salute during a class photo. The… 3 minutes ago

advicepig

Willy Lee (they/them) RT @n_yang: W. Va. graduating correctional cadets to be fired after apparent Nazi salute in photo. An investigation found the salute starte… 4 minutes ago

CltrotLyn

Win the Senate VOTE Doug Jones RT @JoeMarino2017: This is @realDonaldTrump 's America....#MAGA @WhiteHouse https://t.co/eHscMbmCE6 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.