2020: World rings in new year amid wildfires, protests

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Revelers celebrate new year but protests in Hong Kong and India, along with wildfires in Australia, dampen mood.
News video: New Year's Traditions From Around the World

New Year's Traditions From Around the World 01:30

 New Year's Traditions From Around the World Ecuadorians burn away past bad luck and scare away future bad luck by burning a paper- stuffed scarecrow outside of their homes. For each of the final 12 seconds of the year, reveling Spaniards will gobble down one grape for good luck in every month of the...

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | 2020: World rings in new year amid wildfires, protests

Millions of people have begun ringing in the new year - and fresh decade - with fireworks, dancing and champagne, but Australia's celebrations were overshadowed...
News24 Also reported by •ReutersSifyCBC.caBBC NewsBrisbane Times

India celebrates New Year's Eve with protests against citizenship law

Thousands of Indians ushered in the New Year by demonstrating against a citizenship law despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attempts to dampen protests that...
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.caHinduBBC NewsSifyBrisbane Times

