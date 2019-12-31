Happy New Year 2020: As the clock ticks, world bids adieu to 2019; festivities mark beginning of new decade
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () New Zealand (GMT+13), which is roughly 7 hours and 30 minutes ahead of IST) was among the first countries in the world to celebrate the arrival of 2020 with a fireworks display that erupted from Auckland's 328-meter tall Sky Tower.
New Year's Traditions From Around the World Ecuadorians burn away past bad luck and scare away future bad luck by burning a paper- stuffed scarecrow outside of their homes. For each of the final 12 seconds of the year, reveling Spaniards will gobble down one grape for good luck in every month of the...