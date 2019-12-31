Global  

Turkey rounds up at least 124 suspected of links to ISIS ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Over 100 people suspected of links to the Islamic State terror group were rounded up in raids across Turkey on Monday in an apparent attempt to prevent any attacks on New Year's Eve.
