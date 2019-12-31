Global  

Mike Pompeo warns Iraq US will 'defend its people' after embassy attack

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iraq on Tuesday that Washington will "defend its people" after supporters of pro-Iran factions breached the wall of the US embassy compound in Baghdad.
 US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq. President Trump confirmed on Tuesday that the airstrikes were in response...

Protest outside Baghdad embassy against US attack

Baghdad, Dec 31 (IANS) Hundreds of demonstrators staged a protest outside the American Embassy in Baghdad to protest against a US attack on military bases in...
US Strikes Iran-backed Militia in Iraq

(MENAFN - Iraq Business News) Press Briefing by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo And Secretary of Defense Mark Esper SECRETARY POMPEO: Good evening. Myself, with...
