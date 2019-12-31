Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kim Jong Un says North Korea needs to take 'offensive measures' to protect country's security

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Kim Jong Un said in a speech to party leaders that North Korea needs to take “positive and offensive measures” to protect the country’s security.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Kim Jong-Un Calls For 'Positive And Offensive' Security Measures

Kim Jong-Un Calls For 'Positive And Offensive' Security Measures 00:51

 ​Kim called on the country&apos;s armed forces &quot;to take positive and offensive measures for fully ensuring the sovereignty and security of the country.&quot;

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

N.Korea's Kim calls for 'offensive measures' [Video]N.Korea's Kim calls for 'offensive measures'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called at a ruling party meeting for &quot;positive and offensive measures&quot; to ensure security ahead of a year-end deadline he has set for denuclearisation..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:30Published

U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift' [Video]U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift'

The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and would take appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, White House national..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea’s leader goes on the offensive before key speech

North Korea’s leader goes on the offensive before key speechSeoul — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for “offensive measures” to strengthen security ahead of a New Year speech that could flesh out the...
WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldCBS NewsReutersSBSIndiaTimesSifySeattle Times

Kim Jong-un calls for 'positive, offensive measures' to ensure North Korea's security

Pyongyang [North Korea], Dec 30 (ANI): North Korea leader Kim Jong-un has called for "positive and offensive measures" to ensure security as a year-end deadline...
Sify Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS NewsReuters IndiaSBS

Tweets about this

Chuck52910025

Chuck RT @Bamafanaticfan1: Kim Jong Un says North Korea needs to take 'offensive measures' to protect country's security https://t.co/46Fj6wQtC0… 3 seconds ago

Bamafanaticfan1

Bama fanatic🇺🇸@fanatic_bama Kim Jong Un says North Korea needs to take 'offensive measures' to protect country's security https://t.co/46Fj6wQtC0 Unhinged Lunatic 35 seconds ago

TheRealChetDay

CHET DAY Kim Jong Un says North Korea needs to take ‘offensive measures’ to protect country’s security… https://t.co/OMe0g1A2MQ 4 minutes ago

michaelmeans49

Michael Means #ORPUW Kim Jong Un says North Korea needs to take 'offensive measures' to protect country's security https://t.co/mEfdBNJ8wv 14 minutes ago

ctrobison

Todd Robison #C_Aclowns have obviously launched an “offensive”... they think they run the world. #DeepState trying #DIVERSION… https://t.co/kEqQGqKRsv 18 minutes ago

texsaspost

texaspost Kim Jong Un says North Korea needs to take 'offensive measures' to protect country's security… https://t.co/q8uA56Xlw4 23 minutes ago

Fearless45_MAGA

Fearless45_MAGA #IFB #KAG #MAGA Kim Jong Un says North Korea needs to take 'offensive measures' to protect country's security https://t.co/BqICKGyxBi 26 minutes ago

hach_g

Reality Check RT @OMGno2trump: North Korean hackers are steeling info on how US plans to stop nuclear proliferation. So I have some questions: - are Tru… 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.