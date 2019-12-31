Protesters in Green Zone attempt to storm U.S. embassy in Baghdad

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

The U.S. embassy in Baghdad came under seige as thousands of anti-American protesters forced their way through the heavily fortified Green Zone. The protests are in response to U.S. air strikes that killed more than two dozen pro-Iran fighters this past weekend. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joined CBSN AM from Turkey to discuss the situation. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend