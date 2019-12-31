Global  

Protesters in Green Zone attempt to storm U.S. embassy in Baghdad

CBS News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The U.S. embassy in Baghdad came under seige as thousands of anti-American protesters forced their way through the heavily fortified Green Zone. The protests are in response to U.S. air strikes that killed more than two dozen pro-Iran fighters this past weekend. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joined CBSN AM from Turkey to discuss the situation.
News video: Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad

Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad 01:03

 Dozens of angry Iraqi Shia militia supporters have broken into the US Embassy compound in Baghdad after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and gunfire. The mourners held funerals for the killed in a Baghdad neighborhood, after which they marched on to the...

Mourners attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad [Video]Mourners attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad

Hundreds of Iraqi mourners tried to storm the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday following deadly US airstrikes last week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shia militia in Iraq. The mourners..

Security forces open fire at protesters after trying to block road in Baghdad [Video]Security forces open fire at protesters after trying to block road in Baghdad

Protesters attempted to dismantle barricades preventing them from crossing the bridge leading to the heavily fortified Green Zone, where most government buildings and foreign embassies are based.

Kataib Hezbollah: Iraqis protest outside US Baghdad embassy

The protesters marched into the Green Zone, chanting "Death to America" and burning US flags.
BBC News Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSeattle TimesReutersAl Jazeera

U.S. embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of...
Reuters India Also reported by •IndependentCBS NewsReuters

