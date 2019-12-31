Protesters in Green Zone attempt to storm U.S. embassy in Baghdad
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () The U.S. embassy in Baghdad came under seige as thousands of anti-American protesters forced their way through the heavily fortified Green Zone. The protests are in response to U.S. air strikes that killed more than two dozen pro-Iran fighters this past weekend. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joined CBSN AM from Turkey to discuss the situation.
Dozens of angry Iraqi Shia militia supporters have broken into the US Embassy compound in Baghdad after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and gunfire. The mourners held funerals for the killed in a Baghdad neighborhood, after which they marched on to the...
The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of...