Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The world celebrates a new decade with New Year's Eve festivities

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Countries around the world honored the New Year with unique celebrations. 2020 marks the start of both a new year and a new decade.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Countdown To Baltimore's New Year's Eve Festivities Begins

Countdown To Baltimore's New Year's Eve Festivities Begins 01:51

 In just hours, fireworks will fill the sky as we say farewell to 2019 and welcome a new year and a new decade.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Edinburgh Fireworks Display on New Year's Eve [Video]Edinburgh Fireworks Display on New Year's Eve

Celebrations are already underway in Edinburgh, as the Scottish city prepares to see in the new year with a spectacular display of fireworks over its imposing skyline. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:45Published

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders - Game Highlights [Video]Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders, 12/31/2019

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

+++ New Year's 2020 around the world - live updates +++

People across the world are celebrating the end of the decade. DW is tracking the New Year's festivities live.
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •TIMEDNAeuronewsMashable

Moscow brings in fake snow in time for New Year festivities after record-breaking warm December

It's finally starting to look like winter in the Russian capital after authorities dumped artificial snow in the center of Moscow in time for New Year's Eve...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •GothamistNews24

Tweets about this

joyce_macri

marilyn joyce macri RT @kron4news: HAPPY NEW YEAR: North Korea celebrates the start of 2020 with celebrations in Pyongyang #2020newyear https://t.co/YoUenRpNoW… 7 minutes ago

kron4news

KRON4 News HAPPY NEW YEAR: North Korea celebrates the start of 2020 with celebrations in Pyongyang #2020newyear… https://t.co/Y7o4nkyQLA 9 minutes ago

venkate64794936

venkatesh RT @euronews: LIVE | Auckland celebrates the New Year with fireworks! Read more: https://t.co/dZTGJILyzP https://t.co/fiy9t2Mp9M 25 minutes ago

DavidTurr

David Türr RT @euronews: LIVE | Happy New Year! Australia celebrates 2020 with fireworks. 🎉 https://t.co/dZTGJILyzP https://t.co/RIGvYfMINc 2 hours ago

berthawang220

Bertha Wang 2020.01.01 Hong Kong celebrates 2020 with teargas...probably the first teargas shot in the world this decade?… https://t.co/Fi4uIt8sHa 2 hours ago

Florida_Today

Florida Today Countries around the world honored the New Year with unique celebrations. 2020 marks the start of both a new year a… https://t.co/cKqJDSan7C 2 hours ago

DiscoveryAPS

Discovery APS RT @vmdoarchitects: Designing in collaboration with communities has defined our mission for the past 34 years. Thank you for an incredible… 3 hours ago

vmdoarchitects

VMDO Architects Designing in collaboration with communities has defined our mission for the past 34 years. Thank you for an incredi… https://t.co/J9J7Lsk6j8 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.