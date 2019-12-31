Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

World welcomes new year amid wildfires and protests

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The world rang in the new year on Wednesday with spectacular firework displays from Sydney to Tokyo, though celebrations in Australia were overshadowed by deadly wildfires and the festive mood in Hong Kong and India was dampened by protests.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: World Rings In New Year .

World Rings In New Year . 01:46

 Laura Podesta reports thousands are expected to pack New York's Times Square to ring in 2020.

Recent related videos from verified sources

As bushfires rage, Sydney welcomes the New Year [Video]As bushfires rage, Sydney welcomes the New Year

Thousands gathered in Sydney harbor on Tuesday to watch Australia&apos;s famous New Year&apos;s fireworks, even as smoke from deadly wildfires turned skies in nearby coastal towns blood-red.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Ringing In The New Year In NYC [Video]Ringing In The New Year In NYC

As 2019 winds down, the final preparations are underway for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. Hundreds of thousands of spectators will travel from near and far to score a front row..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong activists stage New Year's Eve protests

Hong Kong protesters made long human chains and marched through shopping malls on New Year's Eve, urging people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020,...
CBC.ca

Hong Kong to mark the new year with multiple protests

A group responsible for organising rallies of more than a million people will hold its next protest event on New Year's Day.
Brisbane Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.