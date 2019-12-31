10! … 9! … 8! … Here comes New Year’s in Times Square!
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese dance performance, punctuated with red and gold pyrotechnics, will usher in a host of stars at Times Square’s six-hour New Year’s Eve extravaganza on Tuesday night. The throng of revelers in the heart of Manhattan will get to see rap-pop star Post Malone, K-pop group BTS, country singer Sam […]
New Year's Eve revelers passed through a police security checkpoint in New York City's Times Square in New York, New York, as revelers claim their view spaces more than 12 hours before midnight on Tues