10! … 9! … 8! … Here comes New Year’s in Times Square!

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese dance performance, punctuated with red and gold pyrotechnics, will usher in a host of stars at Times Square’s six-hour New Year’s Eve extravaganza on Tuesday night. The throng of revelers in the heart of Manhattan will get to see rap-pop star Post Malone, K-pop group BTS, country singer Sam […]
News video: World Rings In New Year .

World Rings In New Year . 01:46

 Laura Podesta reports thousands are expected to pack New York's Times Square to ring in 2020.

