Judge dismisses suit against counselors in scholar’s death Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the estate of a slain Chinese scholar against two University of Illinois counselors it accused of not taking appropriate steps after the man convicted of killing her spoke to them about his fascination with serial killers. Judge Colin Bruce ruled Monday that […] 👓 View full article

