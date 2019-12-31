Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Judge dismisses suit against counselors in scholar’s death

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the estate of a slain Chinese scholar against two University of Illinois counselors it accused of not taking appropriate steps after the man convicted of killing her spoke to them about his fascination with serial killers. Judge Colin Bruce ruled Monday that […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Judge dismisses suit against University of #Illinois counselors in Chinese scholar's #dea - Dec 31 @ 1:13 PM ET https://t.co/UPJQRtLn4h 24 minutes ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) Judge dismisses suit against counsellors in scholar's death https://t.co/ZTU95gjcwK 55 minutes ago

heraldandreview

heraldandreview A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the estate of a slain Chinese scholar against two University of Il… https://t.co/W5qPfTJD5h 1 hour ago

JGTCOnline

JG-TC A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the estate of a slain Chinese scholar against two University of Il… https://t.co/z5itWndqHW 1 hour ago

greeenorg

greeen Judge Dismisses Suit Against Counselors in Scholar's Death - https://t.co/tABaZDFJAb 1 hour ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Judge dismisses suit against counselors in scholar's #death - Dec 31 @ 12:06 PM ET https://t.co/ZKY1pzzmHn 2 hours ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Judge dismisses suit against counsellors in scholar’s death https://t.co/EMdpi46w6u 2 hours ago

notComey

NotComey RT @notComey: Federal judge dismisses suit from John Bolton aide after House drops subpoena: On Monday, a federal judge dismissed the lawsu… 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.