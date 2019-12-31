US Embassy in Iraq under attack by Shiite militiamen in Baghdad

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

US President Donald Trump is blaming Iran for a breach of the US Embassy compound in Baghdad and is calling on Iraq to protect the embassy.Trump tweeted that "Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many."Trump said, "We... US President Donald Trump is blaming Iran for a breach of the US Embassy compound in Baghdad and is calling on Iraq to protect the embassy.Trump tweeted that "Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many."Trump said, "We... 👓 View full article

