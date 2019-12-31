Global  

US Embassy in Iraq under attack by Shiite militiamen in Baghdad

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
US Embassy in Iraq under attack by Shiite militiamen in BaghdadUS President Donald Trump is blaming Iran for a breach of the US Embassy compound in Baghdad and is calling on Iraq to protect the embassy.Trump tweeted that "Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many."Trump said, "We...
News video: US Embassy in Iraq attacked

US Embassy in Iraq attacked 00:43

 US Embassy in Iraq attacked

U.S. to Send Marines to Embassy In Iraq [Video]U.S. to Send Marines to Embassy In Iraq

According to Reuters, the United States has no plans to evacuate its embassy in Baghdad and additional forces are being sent following violent demonstrations outside the compound. U.S. President Donald..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

President Donald Trump Blames Iran For U.S. Embassy Breach [Video]President Donald Trump Blames Iran For U.S. Embassy Breach

President Donald Trump is putting the blame on Iran after Iraqi Shiite militiamen and protesters broke into the U.S. Embassy over deadly U.S. airstrikes in Iraq.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:52Published


U.S. Embassy in Iraq stormed by protesters

Violent anti-American protesters are attacking the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. They are angry over deadly U.S. airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters from an...
CBS News

Trump blames Iran as protests erupt outside U.S. embassy in Iraq

Protesters enraged by U.S. air strikes on Iraq staged a violent demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting fires ablaze and hurling...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.comSifyCTV News

allarebananas

Micheline S RT @WordswithSteph: Donald Trump himself is Death to America, utterly ill-equipped to manage any US/global crisis of any magnitude anywhere… 4 seconds ago

KayHarty1

Kay Harty RT @funder: Our embassy is under attack in Iraq and this impeached traitor Trump is at his golf course attacking Speaker Pelosi and promoti… 5 seconds ago

shitebart

S-bart RT @deb_thei: @HolyGho90974457 @SpeakerPelosi Secret Service: sir, our embassy in Iraq is under attack DUMPF: yeah hold on. I'm almost done… 10 seconds ago

allyPOUM

Alasdair McN "La Lotta Continua" ☭ Red Tide ☭ RT @georgegalloway: Actions have consequences ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ Other father’s sons are made to face them. Get your people out of #Iraq wh… 11 seconds ago

trawetsla

Al Stewart RT @BryanDawsonUSA: Trump’s golfing while our embassy in Iraq is under attack & has spent 245 days golfing at a Trump resort in 1,075 days… 12 seconds ago

chbrkr

carol🌊🌊BlueWave2020 RT @IceManNYR: #DoNothingDonald sends out this tweet that won't stop Iran's actions and then goes golfing while our U.S. Embassy in Iraq is… 15 seconds ago

SylviaZ1913

Sylvia 🇺🇸🧢💞🕊 RT @1813Doncarlo: Kevin McCarthy, Mike Pompeo, Jim Jordan, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio: You were quick to jump down Hillar… 16 seconds ago

rychemom

Lori Campbell 🌊 RT @johnlundin: Our embassy is under attack in Iraq and this impeached traitor Trump is at his golf course attacking Speaker Pelosi and pro… 20 seconds ago

