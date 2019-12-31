Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

AP Explains: Who are Iraq’s Iran-backed militias?

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Iran emerged as a major power broker in Iraq after the American invasion in 2003, supporting Shiite Islamist parties and militias that have dominated the country ever since. Worries are increasing that the militias could drag Iraq into the growing proxy war between the U.S. and Iran in the Middle East. The United States and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. air strike in Iraq lays bare Iran influence

U.S. air strike in Iraq lays bare Iran influence 01:44

 An American air strike has killed or wounded scores of members of an Iran-backed militia that forms part of Iraq's security forces. Baghdad says it will have "dangerous consequences." The U.S. blames the group for the killing of a government contractor. Matthew Larotonda reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy besieged [Video]Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy besieged

Embassy staff fled into a safe room as American and Iraqi forces fought off violent protesters enraged by air strikes targeting an Iraqi militia unit. The militiamen were allies of Iran, and Baghdad..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:04Published

US targets pro-Iran militia bases in Iraq, Syria raids [Video]US targets pro-Iran militia bases in Iraq, Syria raids

US says attacks 'successful' but Iraq says move against Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah group 'violation of sovereignty'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iraq to Reopen Border Crossing with Iran

(MENAFN - Iraq Business News) By John Lee. Iraq has reportedly announced the reopening of the Mandali border crossing in Diyala governorate, which connects Iraq...
MENAFN.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.