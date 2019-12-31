Global  

Police hail 12-year-old 'hero' for saving great-grandparents from stabbing attack

CTV News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
A 12-year-old boy is being hailed a hero for saving his great-grandparents in a stabbing attack that could have resulted in two murders, according to a Texas sheriff.
 The suspect in the Saturday night synagogue attack in Rockland County has been identified as 37-year-old Grafton Thomas, of Greenwood Lake. He's charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.

