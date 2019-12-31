Global  

Sonny Mehta, publisher of Toni Morrison, Bill Clinton, dead at 77

CBC.ca Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The visionary Alfred A. Knopf editor-in-chief Sonny Mehta published and edited such authors as John Updike, Cormac McCarthy, Toni Morrison and former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush. He died on Monday due to complications from pneumonia.
Sonny Mehta, Publishing Industry Giant, Dies At 77

Sonny Mehta, editor in chief at publisher Knopf, died on Monday at the age of 77. He published books by John le Carré, Toni Morrison, Pope John Paul II and...
NPR

Sonny Mehta, visionary head of Alfred A. Knopf, dies at 77

NEW YORK (AP) — Sonny Mehta, the urbane and astute head of Alfred A. Knopf who guided one of the book world’s most esteemed imprints to new heights through a...
Seattle Times


