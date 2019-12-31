Global  

Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman's grasp

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
A visibly indignant Pope Francis had to pull himself away from a woman in a crowd in St Peter's Square on Tuesday after she grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her.
Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Francis angrily slaps woman's hand after she yanks his arm

Pope Francis became visibly upset and slapped a woman’s hand after she grabbed him during a public event in the Vatican City on Tuesday.
CTV News

Pope Francis Slaps Away The Hand Of Over Zealous Woman At Nativity Display

Pope Francis urged for Christians to change their way of thinking earlier in December
Daily Caller

john1966olsen

John Olsen RT @ReutersIndia: In an abrupt gesture, a woman pulled Pope Francis towards her after grabbing his hand at St. Peter's Square. Visibly disg… 5 seconds ago

nnkartal1

blackwhitekartal RT @Reuters: Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from a woman's clutch in Vatican City https://t.co/2nap3R0iQ4 https://t.co/f87A9be… 25 seconds ago

usmousie

💞PleaseShowYourFamilyTheJoeRoganBernieVideo RT @ReutersUS: Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman's grasp https://t.co/R6pQcwUinA https://t.co/vmngGc0ktn 43 seconds ago

DavidWi74295389

David W. RT @LadyRedWave: Omgoodness~ WOAH #PopeFrancis Disgruntled Pope pulls himself free from a woman's clutch in Vatican City~HE does NOT just… 1 minute ago

InSpiteOfTrump

In Spite of Trump 🌊 Pope Francis slaps woman, pulls himself free from her grasp https://t.co/6kTwmUnn3S 2 minutes ago

ReutersUS

Reuters U.S. News Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman's grasp https://t.co/R6pQcwUinA https://t.co/vmngGc0ktn 2 minutes ago

gmanews

GMA News Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman's grasp https://t.co/bFx9vyv8ft 3 minutes ago

ReutersIndia

Reuters India In an abrupt gesture, a woman pulled Pope Francis towards her after grabbing his hand at St. Peter's Square. Visibl… https://t.co/388h1Yz75d 3 minutes ago

