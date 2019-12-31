Judge orders Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook case
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in another court setback over the Infowars host using his show to promote falsehoods that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. Jones is being sued for defamation in Austin, Texas, by the parents of a 6-year-old who […]
