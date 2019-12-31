Global  

Judge orders Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook case

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in another court setback over the Infowars host using his show to promote falsehoods that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. Jones is being sued for defamation in Austin, Texas, by the parents of a 6-year-old who […]
News video: Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case

Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case 01:27

 The lawsuit alleges Jones falsely accused Neil Heslin, the father of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim, of being an actor.

Alex Jones to pay $100k in Sandy Hook case [Video]Alex Jones to pay $100k in Sandy Hook case

Conspiracy promoter and right-wing media personality Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $100,000 in court costs and legal fees stemming from a lawsuit over his claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre..

Alex Jones Seeks to Dismiss Defamation Suit from Sandy Hook Victim’s Father [Video]Alex Jones Seeks to Dismiss Defamation Suit from Sandy Hook Victim’s Father

Sandy Hook shooting conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by one of the victim’s family members. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case

Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation CaseWatch VideoA Texas judge has ordered InfoWars founder Alex Jones to pay more than $100,000 in legal fees in a defamation case against him, according to multiple...
Newsy

Alex Jones ordered to pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook defamation case

The Infowars founder has been sued by the father of a child killed in the 2012 US school shooting.
BBC News

