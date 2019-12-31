Global  

President Trump Says He'll Soon Sign 'Phase 1' Trade Deal With China

Newsy Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
President Trump Says He'll Soon Sign 'Phase 1' Trade Deal With ChinaWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump says he will soon put his signature on the "phase one" trade deal with China.

The president made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday. He said the signing will take place during a ceremony at the White House on Jan. 15. He added he would be joined by "high level" Chinese officials but didn't...
News video: Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15

Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15 01:00

 President Donald Trump said Tuesday he'll sign Phase 1 of the trade deal with China on January 15 at the White House. As Fred Katayama reports, he said he'll later go to Beijing to start talks on the next phase.

