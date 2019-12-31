Global  

Uber joins lawsuits to block California law protecting gig economy workers

CBC.ca Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Ride-share company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates filed a lawsuit Monday to block a broad new California law aimed at giving wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent contractors.
