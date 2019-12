Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Almost half of the states in the U.S. will see a minimum wage increase in 2020.



Pay increases are set to take effect in 20 states and more than two dozen cities and counties on Jan. 1. New York raised its minimum wage Dec. 31. Another 4 states and 22 cities and counties will raise theirs later in the year.



