Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case

Tuesday, 31 December 2019

Watch VideoA Texas judge has ordered InfoWars founder Alex Jones to pay more than $100,000 in legal fees in a defamation case against him, according to multiple outlets.



