Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 (
2 hours ago)
Watch VideoA Texas judge has ordered InfoWars founder Alex Jones to pay more than $100,000 in legal fees in a defamation case against him, according to multiple outlets.
Neil Heslin, the father of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim, sued Jones in 2018. His lawsuit alleged Jones had falsely accused Heslin of being an actor ...
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Alex Jones to pay $100k in Sandy Hook case
Conspiracy promoter and right-wing media personality Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $100,000 in court costs and legal fees stemming from a lawsuit over his claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05 Published now
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this