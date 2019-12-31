Global  

Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case

Newsy Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation CaseWatch VideoA Texas judge has ordered InfoWars founder Alex Jones to pay more than $100,000 in legal fees in a defamation case against him, according to multiple outlets. 

Neil Heslin, the father of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim, sued Jones in 2018. His lawsuit alleged Jones had falsely accused Heslin of being an actor...
News video: Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case

Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case 01:27

 The lawsuit alleges Jones falsely accused Neil Heslin, the father of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim, of being an actor.

