England allows civil partnerships for heterosexual couples

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
England and Wales have taken the unprecedented step of allowing heterosexual couples to opt out of traditional marriages and choose civil partnerships.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios
News video: Heterosexual couples able to register for civil partnership

Heterosexual couples able to register for civil partnership 02:14

 For the first time ever, hundreds of couples will be able to register as mixed-sex civil partners for the first time in England and Wales.

Recent related news from verified sources

Civil partnerships for UK straight couples will be legal from New Year’s Eve

From New Year’s Eve, opposite-sex couples in the UK will be able to enter into civil partnerships, an option previously only available to same-sex couples....
PinkNews

Civil partnerships: First mixed-sex unions to take place

Thousands of heterosexual couples in England and Wales are expected to enter into the unions from today.
BBC News

