News24.com | New Year fireworks, smoke and tear gas as decade begins with a bang

News24 Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Smoke-choked Sydney ushered in the New Year with a huge fireworks display while police in Hong Kong fired tear gas at protesters, as crisis clouded some of the first celebrations to ring in the new decade.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
News video: Monday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Monday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee 02:25

 Expect clear skies and highs in the 50s this week, as high pressure moves into the region. Conditions should be clear for New Year's fireworks in San Francisco, but revelers should dress warmly, as temperatures are expected to be in the 40s. Mary Lee has the forecast. (12/30/19)

As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020 one question that has sparked debate is whether 2020 is the start of a new decade. Some argue it doesn't start until 2021. So we talked to experts to weigh..

Recent related news

Critics slam New Year's fireworks in Sydney during wildfire crisis

More than 275,000 people signed a petition to cancel the show, saying cities like Sydney that are already choking in smog from fires didn't need any more smoke...
CBS News

Australia rings in New Year with glittering fireworks at Sydney Harbour Bridge

Sydney [Australia], Dec 31 (ANI): Spectacular and glittering fireworks were on full display at the Harbour Bridge in Sydney as Australia rang in the New Year.
Also reported by CBS News, Grimsby Telegraph, FOXNews.com, CTV News

