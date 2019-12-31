Global  

> >

Srebrenica: Ex-Bosnian Serb general indicted for aiding genocide

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Milomir Savcic is accused of commanding troops to capture, imprison, kill and bury hundreds of Bosnian Muslims.
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s war crimes prosecutor on Tuesday charged a former Bosnian Serb general with aiding genocide in the 1995 massacre...
