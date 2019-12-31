Global  

Trump Signs Legislation Addressing Backlog Of Untested Rape Kits

Newsy Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Trump Signs Legislation Addressing Backlog Of Untested Rape KitsWatch VideoOn Monday, President Trump authorized millions of dollars in funding for states to test backlogged rape kits.

President Trump signed the Debbie Smith Reauthorization Act of 2019, which allocates nearly $194 million in funding from the Justice Department each fiscal year from 2019-2024. This money goes to the...
News video: Trump Signs Legislation Addressing Backlog Of Untested Rape Kits

Trump Signs Legislation Addressing Backlog Of Untested Rape Kits 00:59

 The law allocates nearly $194 million a year from 2019-2024 with the goal of eliminating the backlog of untested rape kits in the U.S.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Missouri's Untested Rape Kits [Video]Missouri's Untested Rape Kits

The Missouri Attorney General is addressing the state's backlog of untested rape kits.

Credit: KQTVPublished

Review finds 90% of Missouri rape kits never tested [Video]Review finds 90% of Missouri rape kits never tested

A sweeping review has found that close to 90% of Missouri rape kits have never been tested. Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that only 830 of about 7,000 total kits were previously..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:14Published

