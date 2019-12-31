'A tough start to 2020': Australia welcomes new decade amid bushfire crisis

A third state of emergency will be declared for Australia's most populous state as thousands of people evacuate away from bushfire-ravaged towns. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the..

