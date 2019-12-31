Global  

'A tough start to 2020': Australia welcomes new decade amid bushfire crisis

SBS Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
New Year's Eve fireworks displays went ahead around Australia despite calls to cancel festivities during the bushfire crisis.
News video: Australia fire kills firefighter, 100,000 residents urged to flee

Australia fire kills firefighter, 100,000 residents urged to flee 02:09

 Bushfire crisis kills volunteer firefighter as authorities urge residents of five Melbourne suburbs to evacuate.

New South Wales declares state of emergency over wildfires [Video]New South Wales declares state of emergency over wildfires

A third state of emergency will be declared for Australia's most populous state as thousands of people evacuate away from bushfire-ravaged towns. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the..

Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires [Video]Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires

Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to..

Australia, New Zealand players to wear black armbands to pay tribute to Fire and Emergency Services

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 2 (ANI): Australia and New Zealand players will wear black armbands and pay tribute to Fire and Emergency Services and personnel...
Sify

Clover Moore defends New Year's Eve fireworks amid bushfire crisis

She said the bushfire crisis must be "a wake-up call" for state and federal governments to act on climate change.
The Age

