Corey Lewandowski Rules Out Possible Senate Bid

Newsy Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, is no longer considering a run for Senate.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, Lewandowski announced he's forgoing a campaign for a Senate seat in New Hampshire. He said, "While taking on a career politician from the Washington swamp is a tall order, I am...
News video: Corey Lewandowski Rules Out Possible Senate Bid

Corey Lewandowski Rules Out Possible Senate Bid 00:52

 The former Trump campaign manager has ruled out a potential bid for Senate in New Hampshire.

