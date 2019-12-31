Global  

Macron pledges to push through pension reform

Japan Today Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Tuesday to push through an overhaul of the pension system, after weeks of nationwide strikes by trade unions. Macron said in a…
Recent related videos

Firefighters put out blaze in central Paris after another day of protests [Video]Firefighters put out blaze in central Paris after another day of protests

Firefighters put out a fire set by protesters in central Paris on Saturday after another day of protests against Emmanuel Macron's pension reform.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published

France pension strike cripples economy, businesses [Video]France pension strike cripples economy, businesses

Transport, services affected as rail workers strike over Macron's proposed pension reforms, dampening Christmas sales

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published


Recent related news

France's Macron to give up presidential pension in reform gesture

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose plans to reform the pension system have run into fierce public opposition, will forego a special presidential pension...
Reuters Also reported by •France 24

