Watch VideoSamoa has lifted its six-week state of emergency in the aftermath of a deadly measles outbreak.The Samoan government announced in a statement on Saturday its Cabinet had "unanimously approved the cancellation of the state of emergency orders," which had been in place since November. Under the state of



Recent related news from verified sources Samoa lifts measles state of emergency The state of emergency in Samoa, declared due to the measles epidemic, has ended following a special Cabinet meeting.At today's meeting, Cabinet unanimously...

Samoa ends state of emergency after 5,667 cases of measles The government of Samoa has cancelled a state of emergency and entered a ‘Recovery Phase’ after a measles outbreak that led to 81 deaths.

