Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Musician Tex Perkins gives the finger to Scott Morrison on ABC

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Musician Tex Perkins gives the finger to Scott Morrison on ABCTelevision viewers were shocked when singer Tex Perkins shouted "This one's for the PM" and gave the finger during a live NYE broadcast. Viewers watching the ABC's live New Year's Eve coverage were stunned to see a performer give...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SarahPackston

Sarah Packston Tex Perkins gives the finger to Scott Morrison on ABC https://t.co/FrS6Gr0EeQ 2 minutes ago

wnhynd

WNH RT @raywilton4: “Viewers watching the ABC’s live New Year’s Eve coverage were stunned to see a performer give the middle finger and shout “… 2 minutes ago

Trace87243089

Trace RT @like_it_is_3000: How good is #texperkins 🙌 https://t.co/Pu2SiBADBT 3 minutes ago

Guerilla_Kmac

Guerilla Radio™🎙🎧 RT @newscomauHQ: Television viewers were shocked when singer Tex Perkins shouted “This one’s for the PM” and gave the finger during a live… 8 minutes ago

allen_gayle

chickameg RT @LesStonehouse: Go #texperkins go you good thing! #auspol https://t.co/nt7W0c9Yxs 11 minutes ago

rickmaymi

Ricky Rene Maymi Viewers shocked by singer giving the finger to Scott Morrison during NYE broadcast https://t.co/REb68SUvwM 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.