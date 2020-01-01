Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Life Could Have Emerged From Lakes With High Phosphorus

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Life as we know it requires phosphorus. It’s one of the six main chemical elements of life, it forms the backbone of DNA and RNA molecules, acts as the main currency for energy in all cells and anchors the lipids that separate cells from their surrounding environment.

But how did a lifeless environment on the early Earth...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Zac Efron Releases Statement After 'Life or Death' Medical Emergency [Video]Zac Efron Releases Statement After 'Life or Death' Medical Emergency

Zac Efron Releases Statement Following 'Life or Death' Medical Emergency. On Dec. 29, the actor took to Instagram with an update after he was hospitalized during a trip to Papua New Guinea. According..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:44Published

A surprising number of Americans don't know their credit score, do you? [Video]A surprising number of Americans don't know their credit score, do you?

One in eight Americans are unaware of their credit score, according to new research. The poll of 2,000 Americans discovered 13 percent of those studied have literally no idea what their current credit..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.