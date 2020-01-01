Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Former Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Jumped Bail, Fled Japan ‘Fearing For His Life’ Say Sources

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
By Khaldon Azhari

Ousted Nissan Motor Co boss, Carlos Ghosn, fled Japan because he “feared for his life and was depressed,” exclusive sources have told Arab News Japan.

Sources confirmed Ghosn was smuggled out of Japan on a non-commercial flight – probably a cargo plane to Lebanon via Turkey.

Japanese immigration...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Carlos Ghosn leaves Japan despite facing trial

Carlos Ghosn leaves Japan despite facing trial 01:39

 Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn who was under strict bail conditions not to leave Japan, has fled for Lebanon. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Has Fled To Lebanon [Video]Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Has Fled To Lebanon

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has been held in Japan for more than a year awaiting trial on charges of financial wrongdoing.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

Ghosn flees to Lebanon, won't be 'held hostage' [Video]Ghosn flees to Lebanon, won't be 'held hostage'

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was in Lebanon on Tuesday after fleeing what he said was a &quot;rigged&quot; justice system in Japan, raising questions about how one of the world&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

France says it was not aware of Ghosn going to Lebanon

France was not aware that ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was jumping bail in Japan to go to Lebanon, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
Reuters Also reported by •NewsmaxCBC.caNewsySeattlePI.comSeattle TimesRTTNews

Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Flees Japan, Charges He Faces For Financial Wrongdoing

Famous auto industry CEO Carlos Ghosn has fled Japan where he faced charges for financial wrongdoing, in a daring escape that reportedly involved him being...
NPR


Tweets about this

poandpo

POST Online Media No passport needed: Nissan's former boss Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon https://t.co/yix35DbcSg #News https://t.co/eQQT8822Zi #324 4 minutes ago

methusablah

Methusablah RT @Avery1776: Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jumped bail, fled Japan ‘fearing for his life’ say sources @BenKTallmadge @CarrollQuigley1 @… 22 minutes ago

prof_goldberg

Daniel Goldberg RT @bschillace: I’m sorry, this Is better than most fiction: Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn fled Japan in double bass case https://t.co/JUrOrH… 31 minutes ago

poandpo

POST Online Media No passport needed: Nissan's former boss Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon https://t.co/yix35DbcSg #News https://t.co/eQQT8822Zi #757 39 minutes ago

poandpo

POST Online Media No passport needed: Nissan's former boss Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon https://t.co/yix35DbcSg #News https://t.co/eQQT8822Zi #209 1 hour ago

FeinViolins

FineViolins RT @playinglesshurt: Oh my this is a good one! —Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn fled Japan in double #bass case | Daily Mail Online https://t.c… 1 hour ago

TPE_connect

www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com Former Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn, flees Japan to Lebanon.. #Nissan #Japan #Lebanon https://t.co/Q8beeq7SoZ 2 hours ago

poandpo

POST Online Media No passport needed: Nissan's former boss Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon https://t.co/yix35DbcSg #News https://t.co/eQQT8822Zi #794 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.