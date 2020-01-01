Former Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Jumped Bail, Fled Japan ‘Fearing For His Life’ Say Sources

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

By Khaldon Azhari



Ousted Nissan Motor Co boss, Carlos Ghosn, fled Japan because he “feared for his life and was depressed,” exclusive sources have told Arab News Japan.



Sources confirmed Ghosn was smuggled out of Japan on a non-commercial flight – probably a cargo plane to Lebanon via Turkey.



Japanese immigration... 👓 View full article

