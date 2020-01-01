Global  

Mob of protesters storm U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

CBS News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
A mob forced its way onto the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad. It was retaliation for U.S. airstrikes that killed members of a militia backed by Iran. Holly Williams has the latest.
 Watch live: Iraqi protesters surround US Embassy in Baghdad

Trump Tweets At Iran, Says They Will Be Held Responsible [Video]Trump Tweets At Iran, Says They Will Be Held Responsible

President Donald Trump threatened Iran, saying they will be held responsible for the damage they made. According to Business Insider, violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad caused damage...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

U.S. military responds to Baghdad protests [Video]U.S. military responds to Baghdad protests

Hundreds of protesters tried to storm the U.S. Embassy.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Protesters Set Fire to US Embassy in Baghdad

(MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) BAGHDAD - Dozens of protesters broke into the US embassy compound in Iraqi capital Baghdad on Tuesday after smashing a main...
MENAFN.com

Iraq protesters attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad

Pro-government protesters have gathered outside the US embassy in Baghdad following American air stikes. The embassy is inside the high-security Green zone.
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

CheriJo05230706

Cheri Johnson RT @MikeEmanuelFox: Protesters storm US Embassy in Iraq after airstrikes - the #SpecialReport All-Star panel featuring @MZHemingway @stephe… 7 seconds ago

JimMcFierceSon

🗽🇺🇸Minister Jim🇺🇸🗽 RT @nytimes: Hundreds of Iraqi mourners tried to storm the United States Embassy in Baghdad, shouting “Down, down USA!,” in response to dea… 45 seconds ago

JUSTIN_NOTHER

JUSTIN NOTHER TW1TTER STAR🦸 RT @thehill: Protesters, chanting "Death to America," storm US embassy in Iraq after US airstrikes https://t.co/O2SNGTlAfp https://t.co/Z7f… 47 seconds ago

thebagofdoom

BagofDoom RT @SkyNews: This is the moment two US Apache helicopters fired flares over the US embassy in Baghdad. Hundreds of protesters broke down t… 1 minute ago

pissedoff53

Howard The Jewish Carpenter RT @gaye_gallops: THE WORLD IS IN CHAOS! Iraqi Protestors STORM the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after the death of 32 Iraqi Security Forces fi… 1 minute ago

callanj70

Jim RT @PressTV: PRESSTV EXCLUSIVE: Video shows the moment that Iraqi protesters storm U.S. embassy in #Baghdad https://t.co/gLOxV3WBNK 1 minute ago

