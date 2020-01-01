A Canadian 'Instapoet' was declared writer of the decade, but some readers are rolling their eyes Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rupi Kaur, a 27-year-old poet from Brampton, Ont. who rose to international fame with the success of her 'Instagram poetry,' was declared 'writer of the decade' by The New Republic. 👓 View full article

