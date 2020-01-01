Trump administration to ban most flavored e-cigarette pods

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration plans to ban most flavored e-cigarettes pods – closed cartridges that contain vaping liquids and are popular among young people – while sparing the kind of products typically sold by vape shops, according to a senior administration official. The ban, which would not cover menthol- and tobacco-flavored pods, is likely […]

