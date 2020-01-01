Global  

Trump administration to ban most flavored e-cigarette pods

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON – The Trump administration plans to ban most flavored e-cigarettes pods – closed cartridges that contain vaping liquids and are popular among young people – while sparing the kind of products typically sold by vape shops, according to a senior administration official. The ban, which would not cover menthol- and tobacco-flavored pods, is likely […]
The Trump Administration is reportedly banning all sweet and fruity vape pod flavors nearly a year after the move was first outlined

The Food and Drug Administration will implement a ban on all flavored e-cigarette pods except tobacco and menthol varieties as part of an attempt to curb...
