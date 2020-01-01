Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Trump says he does not want, nor foresee, war with Iran

Reuters Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he does not want, or foresee, war with Iran, after he earlier threatened to retaliate against the country following violent protests led by Iranian-backed militias at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Denies Role In U.S. Embassy Violence

Iran Denies Role In U.S. Embassy Violence 00:31

 According to Reuters, Iran denied it was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq. Iran also warned against any retaliation, after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for an attack on the mission and said it would be held responsible. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said that “Iran is...

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. air strike in Iraq lays bare Iran influence [Video]U.S. air strike in Iraq lays bare Iran influence

An American air strike has killed or wounded scores of members of an Iran-backed militia that forms part of Iraq's security forces. Baghdad says it will have "dangerous consequences." The U.S. blames..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published

Trump Walks Back Comment About Iran Protesters [Video]Trump Walks Back Comment About Iran Protesters

President Trump walked back his comment about protesters in Iran.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

After issuing threat, Trump says he does not see war with Iran happening

Washington [US], Jan 01 (ANI): Hours after upping the ante against Iran on Twitter, US President Donald Trump has said he is not gearing up for war with Tehran...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DanWilliams

Dan Williams Trump says he does not want, nor foresee, war with Iran https://t.co/zCcdnsawoD 1 minute ago

NEWS_YOM

hana torat Trump says he does not want, nor foresee, war with Iran https://t.co/ToBPNzpFi3 9 minutes ago

idreesali114

Idrees Ali “U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he does not want, or foresee, war with Iran, after he earlier threaten… https://t.co/tpA9usTxOb 15 minutes ago

politicaldoc

politicaldoc @PaulERondeau @Louise49153139 Trump derangement..... so tiresome these days. People being left behind by their hate… https://t.co/3XeOmL4G2u 17 minutes ago

Artistrecart

Carol Lambert RT @ProphDaily: Trump says he does not want, nor foresee, war with Iran - Reuters https://t.co/vcZ1FKJAFk 31 minutes ago

Rossmotil

Susan Ross RT @politicaldoc: @IrishTea1 @rail581 Trump derangement..... so tiresome these days. People being left behind by their hate and missing the… 42 minutes ago

moomblr

moomblr 〄 Trump says he does not want, nor foresee, war with Iran https://t.co/FAsBeVzDgD 44 minutes ago

JCSura

Juank Trump says he does not want, nor foresee, war with Iran https://t.co/xmplsf3qAQ https://t.co/0Qf3jLe8sY 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.