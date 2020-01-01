Global  

US to deploy 750 more troops to Iraq after Baghdad embassy attack

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
US President Trump blames Iran for protesters storming US embassy compound in Baghdad as he calls on Iraq for support.
News video: US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes 01:44

 US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq. President Trump confirmed on Tuesday that the airstrikes were in response...

Trump Tweets At Iran, Says They Will Be Held Responsible [Video]Trump Tweets At Iran, Says They Will Be Held Responsible

President Donald Trump threatened Iran, saying they will be held responsible for the damage they made. According to Business Insider, violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad caused damage...

Iran Denies Role In U.S. Embassy Violence [Video]Iran Denies Role In U.S. Embassy Violence

According to Reuters, Iran denied it was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq. Iran also warned against any retaliation, after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for an attack on the..

US sending hundreds more troops after Baghdad embassy attacked


IndiaTimes

Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending more troops to region

Protesters angry about U.S. air strikes on Iraq hurled stones and torched a security post at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting off a confrontation...
Reuters Also reported by •NPRDeutsche WelleSify

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News US to deploy 750 more troops to Iraq after Baghdad embassy attack https://t.co/2ceGsRbUNr 52 seconds ago

kkim1234567

Kim RT @TLAVagabond: "Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement that around 750 troops from a rapid response unit of the 82nd Airborne D… 2 minutes ago

Radedrugi

RADOVAN NEDELJKOVIC RT @AJEnglish: US to deploy 750 more troops to Iraq after Baghdad embassy attack https://t.co/lhYLdkq7wN 5 minutes ago

post_asia

Post of Asia US to deploy 750 more troops to Iraq after Baghdad embassy attack https://t.co/JsCt33qmnc https://t.co/TMp5m7VaMf 11 minutes ago

HernanPorrasM

Hernán Porras Molina US to deploy 750 more troops to Iraq after Baghdad embassy attack https://t.co/n2zFsyJGM9 https://t.co/ihRYHTQiTI 18 minutes ago

15MinuteNews

15 Minute News US to deploy 750 more troops to Iraq after Baghdad embassy attack https://t.co/TUVFediRmE #News 23 minutes ago

Beingdabannngg

Smart Boy RT @Globalpoliticss: US to deploy 750 more troops to Iraq after Baghdad embassy attack https://t.co/OJUf8x88UH 26 minutes ago

