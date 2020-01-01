Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

US to deploy troops to Middle East after embassy attack

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said on Tuesday that the US will deploy the troops immediately to the Middle East, a move taken hours after demonstrators stormed its embassy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

WSJ: White House Considering Sending 14,000 More Troops To Middle East [Video]WSJ: White House Considering Sending 14,000 More Troops To Middle East

This could double the number of troops the U.S. has sent to the Middle East since May.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Analysis: Why did Iraqi protesters attack Iran's embassy? [Video]Analysis: Why did Iraqi protesters attack Iran's embassy?

Iraq is stepping up its response to mass protests across the country after an attack on an Iranian embassy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US to send troops to Middle East following Iraq embassy attack

The US will send 750 soldiers to the Middle East as soon as possible, the US Defense Secretary has announced. The deployment is in direct response to an attack...
Deutsche Welle

Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

Protesters angry about U.S. air strikes on Iraq hurled stones and torched a security post at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting off a confrontation...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.